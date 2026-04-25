'Mamata's time will end on May 4...': Amit Shah ahead of Phase 2 polls in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the time has come to bid farewell to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 4 (vote counting day), asserting that a BJP government in West Bengal would prioritise women's safety and financial empowerment.

Addressing a public rally in Shyampur in Howrah district, Shah said the support shown by people indicated political change in the state.

"The love of Shyampur's people shows that the time has come to bid farewell to Didi on the 4th May," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College, Shah alleged that women were unsafe during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

"In the TMC rule, women in West Bengal were not safe. Mamata Didi says that after 7 PM, mothers and sisters should not step out of their homes. Mamata Banerjee, instead of scaring the goons, intimidates our sisters. There is no safety for women in Mamata's rule," he said.

He further asserted that the election outcome would mark a turning point for women in the state. "Mamata Banerjee's time will end on the 4th, and women's time will begin from the 5th," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is going to file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks".

Adressing a gathering in Hoogly, Banerjee said, "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments."

This comes after Banerjee targeted Shah's "hang upside down" warning directed at TMC workers post polls on Friday, asserting that the BJP's "forceful approach" would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters.

"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she said.

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across 152 constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.