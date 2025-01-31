Mamta Kulkarni, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Expelled From Kinnar Akhara

Mamta Kulkarni Expelled: Indian former Bollywood actress and model Mamta Kulkarni has been removed as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has also lost the title of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar. Both have been expelled from the Akhara.

Ajaydas, who claims to be the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, took this action. He accused Tripathi of violating rules. On Friday, Ajaydas announced plans to restructure the Akhara. A new Acharya Mahamandaleshwar will be appointed soon, he said.

Earlier this month, Mamta Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. Shortly after, Laxmi Narayan announced that Kulkarni had granted her the spiritual title of Mahamandaleshwar. A decision that was not so welcomed by many.

Transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa has raised doubts over Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Himangi Sakhi questioned the legitimacy of the decision, pointing to Kulkarni’s past controversies.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh, and is given the position of Mahamandaleshwar. This needs investigation," she said.