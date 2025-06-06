A man accused of raping two and half-year-old girl was injured in a police encounter in Lucknow and is currently hospitalised in critical condition, according to a senior police officer. The accused was apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

Following the June 5 incident, a case was registered, and five police teams were formed to track down the accused.

Ashish Srivastav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Lucknow, identified the accused as Deepak Verma.

" On the morning of June 5, at 10 am, a complaint was registered that a 2.5 year old girl had been raped... A case was registered and five teams were formed... As per the CCTV footage of the scooter, the accused was identified as Deepak Verma... The Commissioner of Police was given a proposal to declare a reward of Rs. 1 lakh," DCP Srivastava, ANI reported.

He added, "Within 20 hours, there has been an encounter between the police team and the accused. The accused has been injured. His condition is critical and has been sent to the hospital for treatment...".

(With ANI inputs)