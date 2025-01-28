Advertisement
Man Alleges Birth From Mother's Affair, Supreme Court Blocks DNA Test In Landmark Case

The petitioner claimed his birth was the result of his mother’s extramarital affair and sought to establish his paternity through a DNA test.

Last Updated: Jan 28, 2025
In a significant verdict addressing the intersection of paternity and privacy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled on a two-decade-old case involving a 23-year-old man seeking to establish his biological father's identity through a DNA test. The petitioner claimed his birth resulted from his mother’s extramarital affair and sought to prove paternity to claim financial maintenance for mounting medical expenses.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, heard arguments from both sides. The petitioner stated he had undergone multiple surgeries due to severe health issues and faced financial hardship alongside his mother in meeting treatment costs. He argued that identifying his biological father would allow him to secure much-needed support.

The alleged biological father, however, opposed the DNA test on privacy grounds, asserting that such an action would violate his personal rights. The case thus presented a conflict between the petitioner’s right to know his origins and the respondent’s right to privacy.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized the need to balance these competing rights carefully. While acknowledging the petitioner’s situation, the court also underlined the importance of safeguarding individual privacy. The judgment reflects the judiciary’s attempt to navigate complex personal and legal issues within the framework of constitutional rights.

