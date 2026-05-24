Man arrested for attacking women with scissors in isolated Noida locations

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking women with scissors after following them on a two-wheeler in Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The accused, Ankit Verma, was identified through electronic surveillance and local intelligence, following which police recovered the scooter and the weapon used in the alleged attacks.

According to police officials, the incident took place on May 22 on the Sector-55 road stretch, where two women were attacked from behind while they were passing through the area. Both victims sustained injuries in the assault. A case was immediately registered at the Sector-58 police station, and an investigation was launched without delay.

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Police teams reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding areas and used electronic surveillance to trace the movement of the suspect. Based on technical inputs and ground intelligence, the accused was identified as Ankit Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad who works at a private company in Noida.

Acting on specific information, police arrested him from the Sector-55/56 road area. During the operation, officers also recovered the scooter allegedly used in the crime along with a pair of scissors believed to be the weapon of assault.

Officials said the accused allegedly targeted women passing through relatively isolated stretches and attacked them suddenly from behind. The motive behind the attacks is still under investigation, and police are probing whether he may be linked to any similar incidents in the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manisha Singh, confirmed the arrest and detailed the police action. She said: “On May 23, the team of Police Station Sector-58 arrested a person regarding whom information was being received that, for the past several days, he used to attack women or girls going through isolated areas by striking them from behind with scissors. In this connection, Sector-58 police and their team had been making continuous efforts. This person was arrested today…”

Police have stated that further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation. Authorities also reiterated that strict surveillance is being maintained in sensitive areas to ensure women’s safety and prevent such incidents in the future.