Nuh: A man has been arrested here for murdering his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The woman's husband had misled the police by creating a false story of robbery, but he later confessed to the crime, they said.

"The accused revealed that he had murdered his wife because he was not satisfied with the dowry given in his marriage and doubted the character of his wife," said a police official said.

The accused identified as Sahun strangled his wife Sania to death under a conspiracy near a factory on Karhera-Bhadas road late Monday night, police said.

He cooked up a story to mislead the police after the murder, they said.

Sahun lodged a complaint with the Nagina police station here after committing the crime and claimed that the couple had been robbed by some miscreants travelling in an unknown car late at night in which his wife was murdered while his motorcycle was set on fire, police said.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police on Tuesday said that different teams were formed for the investigation.

When the police detained the woman's husband on Tuesday morning and interrogated him, he confessed to committing the crime.

"Sahun, a resident of Patakpur village, was married to Sania alias Sana, a resident of Uleta village, on November 15 last year. Sahun was not happy with the dowry given in his marriage due to which there was a dispute between the two families. The accused also doubted the character of his wife and killed her. We are questioning the accused," added the spokesperson.