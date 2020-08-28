Man arrested for rape attempt on seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

NOIDA: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for alleged rape attempt on a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday evening and an FIR was lodged in connection with the case at Sector 39 police station a day later, on August 27 night, they said.

"The accused and the victim are neighbours. An FIR was lodged after the family's complaint was received and the accused arrested immediately," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.