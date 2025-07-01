Man Arrested For Using Fake Yatra Card At Balta To Access Through Security, Police

Ganderbal Police today said that in a significant move to uphold the sanctity and security of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025), Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended an individual at Baltal for using a Fake Yatra Registration Card to deceitfully gain access through security checkpoints.

In a handout, the police said that the accused has been identified as: Shivam Mittal S/O Krishan Mittal, Resident of Dwarka Puri, Jagadhri, District Yamunanagar, Haryana. The individual had procured the forged Yatra Card through fraudulent means and attempted to mislead security personnel, thereby unlawfully bypassing the mandatory security verification process.

In this regard, FIR No.13/2025 has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Sonamarg, and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police is committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of the yatra. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in such unlawful acts. The public is requested to report any suspicious activity or individuals attempting to use fake or invalid Yatra registration documents.

Information can be shared on the following contact numbers:

PCR Ganderbal: 9906668731, 9419371774

JPCR Baltal: 9541786752, 9484321256

SHO Baltal: 7006017372

SHO Sonamarg: 9797117797