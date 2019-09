The services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were delayed on Monday morning as a passenger blocked the track near Jhandewalan metro station. The man reportedly attempted suicide by jumping on the metro track.

The delay in metro train service was reported between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar stations.

Services on other lines of Delhi Metro were reported to be functioning normally.

The services on the Blue Line were restored after brief delay.

More details are awaited