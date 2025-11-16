Advertisement
Man Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Woman In Bengaluru

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 03:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pexels

A man was booked on the charges of misbehaving with a woman on the pretext of showering affection on her pet in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, on November 6, the woman had stepped out for a walk with her dog in Upkar Layout in the Jnanabharati area when the accused approached her and asked if he could touch her pet.

Believing him to be a dog lover, the woman permitted him to pet the dog. After caressing the pet, the accused suddenly touched her inappropriately, the police said, quoting the complainant.

Despite resistance, the accused again tried to assault her, after which the woman slapped the accused.

Amid commotion, her mobile phone fell to the ground. Before bystanders could gather, the accused picked up the phone and fled the scene.

The woman later filed a police complaint.

Police have launched a search for the accused after collecting CCTV footage from the area. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, two cases of crime against women were reported.

On November 9, a man, high on marijuana, allegedly attempted to sexually assault a differently-abled woman. The incident occurred in MR Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Audugodi Police.

On November 6, Bengaluru Police arrested a Rapido driver on charges of harassing a female passenger. The alleged incident was brought to public attention after the woman posted details on social media, the police said.

The Bengaluru Police's social media monitoring unit spotted the post and subsequently contacted her to obtain further details.

A case was officially registered the following day, and an inquiry was launched, the police said.

The incident took place as the woman was making her way back to her hostel from the vicinity of Church Street. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal, Bengaluru.

