Man Carried Away By Floodwaters In Ajmer, Rajasthan; Vehicles Swept Along in Powerful Currents | VIDEOS

Rajasthan is facing heavy rainfall that has triggered flood-like conditions in several districts, including Ajmer, Pali, Sawai Madhopur, Pushkar, and Bundi. Overflowing rivers, drains, and dams have reportedly led to widespread waterlogging and the disruption of road and communication links in many areas.

As Ajmer city reels under heavy rainfall, a purported video of a man being swept away in the floodwaters went viral on the internet. The staff of a hotel in the area managed to save him and pull him out of the flow. The quick thinking of the people aided in saving the man’s life.

अरे पकडा...पकडा.. वाहून जाताना युवक थोडक्यात बचावला !

Rajasthan: Khwaja Garib Nawaz’s Dargah Area Once Again Flooded After Heavy Rains In Ajmer.A Young Man Entering The Nizam Gate Of Dargah Suddenly Fell Unbalanced In a Fast Flow. People Tried to Catch Him Fall… pic.twitter.com/CHmk5Y93uC — khalid Chougle (@ChougleKhalid) July 19, 2025

Some areas experienced very heavy rainfall in the state, while a few locations reported extremely heavy downpours, leading to significant water accumulation and disruptions in several regions, as per IANS.

A video shared by the news agency IANS on X (formerly Twitter) showed heavy downpour in Ajmer caused flooding, sweeping away vehicles and carts in Nala Bazaar. The visitors to the Dargah also faced difficulties, with locals struggling to rescue those affected by the strong water flow.

Ajmer, Rajasthan: Heavy rains in Ajmer caused flooding, sweeping away vehicles and carts in Nala Bazaar. Visitors to the Dargah also faced difficulties, with locals struggling to rescue those affected by the strong water flow pic.twitter.com/OL3mADJcgH — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

Rajasthan Weather Update

After the weather conditions in Rajasthan worsened, district administrations declared holidays for all schools in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Bundi, and Rajsamand for Saturday. Additionally, private schools in Nagaur and Pali were ordered to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

According to IANS, in several villages, the situation has turned grim as connectivity has been cut off due to rising water levels. Residential areas have been inundated, with water levels reaching up to two feet inside homes. Many families spent sleepless nights, struggling to protect their belongings and ensure safety.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with local administrations working to provide aid to the affected regions.

Meteorological officials have warned that the situation could continue, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas.

(with IANS inputs)