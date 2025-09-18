Man Crushed To Death In Thana Mandir Marg As Police PCR Van Suddenly Accelerates In Delhi

A Delhi Police PCR van ran over a man in the Thana Mandir Marg area on Thursday morning after the driver accidentally hit the accelerator, officials said. The vehicle, while trying to climb a roadside ramp, ran over the man, who died on the spot.

Police officers reached the site and began collecting details. Additional DCP New Delhi, Hukma Ram, said the victim’s family will be given compensation.

"An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased, and compensation will be provided. We will check CCTVs..." DCP Hukma Ram said while speaking to reporters.

A case has been filed under sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (destroying evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The driver of the PCR van of Delhi Police accidentally pressed the accelerator, due to which the PCR van, while climbing the roadside ramp, ran over a person, who died. Currently, the police are on the spot and gathering information," the Delhi Police said in a statement.