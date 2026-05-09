'Ghop ghop' revenge: Man's hilarious response to noisy neighbours goes viral

MFor most apartment dwellers, a noisy upstairs neighbor is a nightmare you simply have to endure. We suffer in silence or ignore the constant pacing, knowing there’s little that can be done officially to reclaim our peace. But one man decided he’d had enough. Turning to clever, homemade engineering, he took the 'neighbor war' to a whole new level. A now-viral video captures the exact moment he unveils his secret weapon: a DIY device designed to send rhythmic thumps straight through the ceiling, giving the people above a literal taste of their own medicine.

Watch video here: India mei Kreativity bhot hai mere dost!!!!https://t.co/EsUSfaOyxZ pic.twitter.com/FFTdlA4jnB — sr roy (@srroy231162) May 9, 2026

Using basic household materials, the man assembled a contraption that produces powerful vibrations traveling upward through the building structure, effectively giving the noisy neighbors a taste of their own medicine. The clip shows the device in action, producing a distinctive "ghop ghop" pounding that echoes through the flat. No fancy technology required. Just basic parts, a bit of ingenuity, and a whole lot of pent-up frustration.

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Internet reacts with memes and jokes

The video has struck a nerve with viewers worldwide, many of whom live in apartments plagued by the same noise problems. Experts often note that constant disturbances like this can seriously impact sleep, stress levels, and mental health, turning everyday life into a battle for quiet. While some applaud the creativity, others worry it only adds fuel to the fire instead of solving the root problem through direct conversation.

Social media reactions have poured in thick and fast, blending laughter, shock, and plenty of relatable memes.

"Aur jo apne ghar me shor ho raha hai uska kya (And what about all the noise this thing is making inside your own home?)," one user quipped.

"Dusro ko barbaad krne k liye khud k ghar me aag lga li(To disturb others, he burned down his own house first.)," another user said, pointing to the racket the machine itself creates.

Another user took a hilarious turn to the device itself, giving it the nickname "Ghop Ghop Device."

"Isko chalu kar ke office chal jayo (Just switch it on and leave for the office.)," another user offered as a genuinely savage idea.

"Now double noise from neighbors and this thing," another said.

Genius hack or too much revenge?

One user cautioned that a "Nuisance case can be filed."

"Saw a Korean movie with this plot, it doesn't end well," another warned.

"If someone is getting noise from upstairs, the problem is with the house construction, not the people living above. This is a common problem across North and South America. And by the way, he is creating more noise than his neighbors," another pointed out.

Internet divided over viral revenge hack

The online debate is split right down the middle. Supporters call it genius for showcasing real-world engineering creativity and proving how simple mechanics can fight back against everyday problems. Critics, however, label it too far, arguing that devices like this only create new conflicts instead of encouraging basic neighborly communication.

Whether you see this as brilliant problem-solving or a recipe for more trouble, the video has clearly tapped into a universal truth: bad neighbors are a problem every person on the planet understands, no matter where they live. Would you try it, or would you rather just knock on the door and talk? The internet is still deciding.

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