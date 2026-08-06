/Man electrocuted near Delhi-Dehradun Expressway pillar in Shastri Park; forensics team on spot

A young man lost his life due to electrocution near Pillar Number 52 of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the Shastri Park area of North East Delhi.
Police, along with crime inspection and forensic units, immediately rushed to the location to secure the area and investigate the source of the electrical current leakage.
Delhi: An unidentified youth died due to electric shock under Pillar No. 52 of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Shastri Park. Police, crime team, and forensic teams reached the spot and are investigating the matter pic.twitter.com/PFYyMztHkR— IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2026
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