Man Films Risky Stunt On Railway Tracks: Viral Video Raises Alarm Over ‘Reel Culture’

A shocking video of a man risking his life for a reel has gone viral on social media, sparking anger and concern. The clip shows the man lying down on a railway track while a speeding train passes over him. Once the train clears, he gets up and jumps in excitement.

The video, shared by X user Nidhi Ambedkar, was reportedly shot by the man’s aide, who can be heard instructing him to lie down as the train approaches. While the exact location and date of the incident remain unclear, the clip has raised alarm over the growing trend of dangerous stunts for social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“People are risking their lives just to make reels..! The government should take strict action against such videos,” the caption read.

The video, which has already crossed four lakh views, has triggered strong criticism online. Many X users slammed the stunt and called for strict action against the man. One user commented, “These days such reckless acts have become common. Just for a bit of fame, people are putting their lives in danger.” Another added, “He should be punished for this.”

“This reel culture is destroying the nation’s wellbeing. Cringe content is taking over genuine valuable content,” another commented read.

Reacting to the viral video, the official Western Railway handle asked the user to share details of the incident for further action. “Please share the location for better assistance,” it said.

This isn’t the first such case. Back in April, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a video surfaced of him lying on a railway track near Kusumbhi station in Unnao as a train sped over him. Identified as Ranjeet Chaurasia, he was later jailed for “misusing railway tracks for stunts.”