Man from Punjab dies due to coronavirus, India records fourth death

Amid rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, the country on Wednesday evening recorded its fourth death. The death has been reported in Punjab and is the first fatality in the state due to COVID-19.

The man has been identified as Baldev Singh a resident of Banga in Pathalawa village near Nava town. He had returned from Germany last week and died on Wednesday. His blood samples were sent for test and the reports came back positive. Following this, the entire village has been sealed.

India on Thursday recorded 166 positive Covid-19 cases. Four persons have succumbed to the virus so far -- one each in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab.

In a step to curb the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, India on Thursday banned the entry of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22. A statement released by the Centre read, "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020, for one week."

The government also said, "State Governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives/govt. servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home. Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out."

It added that railways and civil aviation "shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.".

The government has also asked states to enforce work for home for private-sector employees except those working in emergency or essential services. "To reduce crowding all Group B and C Central govt. employees will be asked to A attend offices on the alternate week and staggered timings for all employees," the statement added.