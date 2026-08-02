/Man held with grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama; another arrested in Baramulla

Security forces apprehended a man with a hand grenade and anti-national posters during a surprise mobile checking operation in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.
A senior police officer said a joint naka was established near Pachaar Fruit Mandi by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF and the Army.
During the checking, the security personnel intercepted and apprehended a suspect identified as Tausif Ahmad Dar, a resident of Drubgam Payeen in Pulwama district.
The security forces recovered one hand grenade, an iPhone, three anti-national posters and a smart wristwatch from Dar’s possession.
A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated to determine the motive behind possession of the recovered items and to ascertain whether the accused has any possible links with other individuals or groups.
In a separate operation earlier on Sunday morning, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF, apprehended an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) and recovered illegal arms and ammunition during a naka at the Zandfaran–Goriwan Crossing in Narwav, Baramulla.
According to an officer, a suspicious individual approaching from the Goriwan side attempted to flee after noticing the naka party. Alert security personnel chased and apprehended him.
During a search, the security forces recovered a camouflaged MP-5 type pistol, one magazine loaded with 10 live 9 mm rounds, a mobile phone and a black backpack.
The individual was identified as Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, son of late Mohammad Sultan Ganie and a resident of Namblan, Sheeri, Baramulla.
Security has been placed on high alert across Kashmir following twin terror attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam that left three people dead, including a police officer.
Following the attacks, the security grid has been strengthened across the Valley, with heightened vigilance and intensified checking operations being carried out from south Kashmir to north Kashmir.
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