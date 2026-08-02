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  • /Man held with grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama; another arrested in Baramulla

Man held with grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama; another arrested in Baramulla

In another joint operation earlier today by the Indian Army, CRPF, J&K Police and BSF an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) was arrested illegal arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Man held with grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama; another arrested in Baramulla
Image Credit: Man held with grenade, anti-national posters during surprise mobile checking of security forces in Pulwama.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Man held with grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama; another arrested in Baramulla
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