Stranger Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby On Mumbai Railway Station Platform; Internet Hails Him As True Hero

In a heartwarming and heroic incident in Mumbai, a man helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby on the railway platform after a nearby hospital allegedly refused to admit her for delivery. The incident took place around 1am at Ram Mandir railway station, leaving witnesses deeply moved by the man’s courage and quick thinking.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was travelling with her family when she went into labour. Her relatives had earlier taken her to a nearby hospital, but the staff reportedly refused to carry out the delivery, forcing them to return to the train in search of further help. Unfortunately, her condition worsened during the journey.

At Ram Mandir station, a passenger noticed the emergency and immediately pulled the train’s chain to stop it. He saw that the woman’s baby was already halfway delivered. With no ambulance or doctor immediately available, the man and a few others onboard tried to assist while waiting for help to arrive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Female Doctor Guides Over Video Call

Several people tried calling doctors, but the ambulance took time to reach the station. In the meantime, a female doctor joined the situation over a video call and guided the man through the process of safely delivering the baby. Following her instructions, the man stayed calm and focused, successfully delivering the baby and ensuring both the mother and newborn survived that critical moment.

After the delivery, the mother and baby were taken to a hospital safely with the help of passengers and railway staff. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

(Also Read: First Baby At 16, Seven Kids So Far Yet She Still Hopes For More - Not From Pakistan But...)

'Real-Life Hero'

Eyewitnesses and social media users are praising the man for his bravery, describing him as “a real-life hero.” One passenger who shared the incident on social media said, “It truly felt like God had sent this brother there for a reason. He saved two lives that night.”

The heartwarming video quickly went viral online, with people across India praising the man’s humanity and courage. One user commented, “May God bless you with a long life.”

Another wrote, “This man should be honoured by the government.”

The incident continues to gain widespread attention online, with users questioning about hospital negligence and emergency support for expectant mothers.