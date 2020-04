Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday (April 18), police said.

The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Technopark.

The assailant, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested.

Police said he broke the glass window panes of the woman's house and poured the acid on her.

The woman has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.