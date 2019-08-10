close

Man in Delhi arrested for giving triple talaq

A man has been arrested here for giving triple talaq to his wife, the police said on Saturday.

New Delhi: A man has been arrested here for giving triple talaq to his wife, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a 29-year-old woman on Friday filed a complaint in which she claimed that her husband Atir Shamin, who she married in November 2011, divorced her by pronouncing triple talaq.

"In her complaint, she alleged that on June 23 her husband pronounced talaq three times on her and also has sent a `Fatwah` over WhatsApp mentioning the incident," said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Following the complaint, a case under Section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 was registered against Shamin, a resident of Azad Market in North Delhi.

"We have arrested the husband and further investigation is underway," said Prasad.

 

DelhiTriple talaq
