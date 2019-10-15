close

Man jumps in front of metro at Dwarka Mor in Delhi

The injured is presently admitted at M. R. Hospital Dwarka Mor. His parents have been informed, and he is undergoing treatment.

File phoo

New Delhi: At around 9:05 pm suicide attempt of a man was reported at Dwarka Mor Metro Station. The man whose name is said to be Sandeep jumped in front of the metro and sustained severe injuries. The man is aged around 32-33 years.

According to information shared by R/o Najafgarh, New Delhi the injured is presently admitted at M. R. Hospital Dwarka Mor. His parents have been informed, and he is undergoing treatment.

This is the second case of suicide in Delhi metro reported in a day. Earlier at at Delhi's Uttam Nagar East metro station a 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping on the road below the station. It was informed that the man was going through financial crisis.

