Man kills father and wife with axe in Jharkhand, three-year-old daughter critically injured

A family dispute in a quiet village in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district turned fatal on Monday when a man allegedly picked up an axe and killed his father and wife before turning on his three-year-old daughter, leaving her critically injured. The incident took place in Sengra Toli village under the Bhandra police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Surendra Oraon, 60, and his daughter-in-law Sujata Oraon, 27. The accused, Sandeep Oraon, was arrested at the scene.

According to police and local residents, an argument broke out at the family home on Monday morning and escalated rapidly. In a fit of rage, Sandeep allegedly grabbed an axe kept in the house and struck his father, Surendra. When his wife, Sujata, stepped in to intervene, he turned on her as well, attacking her repeatedly. He then allegedly struck the couple's three-year-old daughter, Rianshi, leaving her with deep and serious injuries.

Villagers who rushed to the house after hearing screams found both Surendra and Sujata already dead. The child was found lying in a pool of blood. Bhandra police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Gupta arrived at the scene with his team shortly after and took Sandeep into custody. The blood-stained axe has been recovered.

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Rianshi was taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhandra in a police vehicle, where doctors administered first aid before referring her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi due to the severity of her condition.

The bodies of the two victims have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem examination. Police say an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances that triggered the attack.

The incident has left the residents of Sengra Toli deeply shaken.

(With IANS inputs)