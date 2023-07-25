Man Kills Wife, In-Laws In Assam's Golaghat, Surrenders Before Police

Golaghat: A triple murder rocked Assam’s Golaghat town on Monday where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law. "The accused has surrendered before police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on,” Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI over phone. The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said.

The incident took place at Hindi School road of Goalghat town on Monday. The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person’s wife Sanghamitra Ghosh.

The accused along with his minor daughter surrendered before the police.



Further details are awaited.