Man kills wife, three children in Delhi by slitting throat; probe on

In a shocking incident, a man killed his family of four people, wife and three children, on Friday night in the national capital. A resident of Mehrauli area's ward number 3, the man identified as Upendra Shukla slit the throat of his family members. He had three children-- an elder daughter (7 years), son (5 years) and younger daughter (2 months).

The Delhi Police reached the spot and asked questions to the man on the matter. Shukla is a teacher by profession. The crime was committed between 1 am to 1.30 am when Shukla slit their throats with a knife.

According to the accused, he remains depressed. The mother-in-law also stays in the same house and when she saw that Shukla wasn't opening the door she informed their neighbours. The neighbours, in turn, then called the police. The accused has written a note taking full responsibility for the crime. However, the reason for the crime remains unknown.

The police has launched an investigation into the matter.