/Man murdered by former colleague after meeting in Gurugram, body recovered from Drain

A 31-year-old Delhi man who left a restaurant after telling his family he had to meet a former colleague in Gurugram was allegedly murdered over a suspected financial dispute, police said. His body was allegedly dumped in a drain in Gurugram.
The deceased was identefied as Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who was about to get married in October.
On September 6, Manchanda went shopping with his sisters at Lajpat Nagar market for his wedding. The family later stopped for food at the Golden Dragon restaurant at around 4.15 p.m.
After spending some time at the restaurant, Manchanda told his sisters that he needed to meet his former colleague in Gurugram and left. His sisters later returned home by cab.
According to his family, Manchanda spoke to them by phone at around 7 p.m. and said he would be home by 10 p.m. However, he did not return. Repeated attempts by his family to contact him went unanswered.
The family said they received what they believe was Manchanda’s final WhatsApp message at 4.16 p.m. on September 8. His phone was switched off shortly afterwards.
After failing to contact him, the family approached Lajpat Nagar police station and filed a missing-person report on September 11.
The family has alleged that Gurugram police had recovered Manchanda’s body on September 10 but did not inform them. They also claimed that details of the unidentified body were not uploaded on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), a government platform used to circulate information about unidentified bodies, within the required timeframe.
According to the family, the body was cremated by authorities on September 14, two days before they were informed of his death.
Under the applicable procedure, authorities can proceed with the cremation of an unidentified body after the prescribed waiting period if efforts to establish the person’s identity, including circulation through designated missing-person networks, have been unsuccessful.
Manchanda’s family has sought preservation and access to his post-mortem report, investigation documents, photographs, DNA samples and personal belongings.
The family said Manchanda was the sole earning member of the household. They said his father is paralysed and his mother has a heart condition.
During the investigation, police found that Manchanda’s last known phone conversation was with Vats, his former colleague whom he had gone to meet in Gurugram. Her phone was later found switched off.
Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage, technical evidence and information linked to the workplaces associated with Manchanda and the suspect.
Vats later emerged as a key suspect. Police traced a new mobile number allegedly being used by her and arrested her in Uttarakhand. Her partner was also arrested in connection with the case.
During interrogation, the two accused allegedly told police that they had killed Manchanda and disposed of his body in a drain near their residence in Gurugram.
Police suspect that a financial dispute may have been the motive behind the alleged murder. However, Manchanda’s family has claimed that Vats has not disclosed the actual reason for the killing.
The accused are being questioned as investigators work to establish the motive, reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding Manchanda’s alleged murder.
Both accused have been sent to five days of police custody as the investigation continues.
(with IANS inputs)
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