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  • /Man murdered by former colleague after meeting in Gurugram, body recovered from Drain

Man murdered by former colleague after meeting in Gurugram, body recovered from Drain

During interrogation, the two accused allegedly told police that they had killed Manchanda and disposed of his body in a drain near their residence in Gurugram.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Man murdered by former colleague after meeting in Gurugram, body recovered from Drain
Image Credit: IANS

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