Man Offers Rs 500 To Little Boy Selling Papad In Viral Video, His Reply Wins Hearts — WATCH

A little boy selling papad on a beach in Daman earned high praise over the Internet for his response after a man offered him money. The conversation between the boy and the man went viral on social media and caught the attention of several users.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by ‘YouNick Viral Trust’. It has garnered around 10 million views so far. “Papad nahi bik raha hai (I have not been able to sell papad so far),” the little boy told the man. Then, the man offered to buy it from him.

In the video, the man was heard asking the little boy about the price, to which the boy replied saying that each packet of papad costs Rs 30. When the man offered to buy it for Rs 5, the boy was seen hesitating initially but agreed soon after.

However, the man surprised him by handing over Rs 500. In response, the boy displayed remarkable self-respect and refused to accept the money saying: “Kaam karta hoon lekin bheekh nahi maangta (I work, but I don’t beg).”

The man, impressed by the boy’s dignity, urged him to accept the money for his mother. After some persuasion, he agreed. After seeing the small piece of interaction between the man and the boy, the social media users praised and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“Good heart bro God bless you, a user wrote. “He is rich by heart,” commented another. Impressed by the boy’s dignified gesture, a user said that the boy has a “Golden heart”.