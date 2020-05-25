हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thane

Man on motorcycle trip killed by gang of five in Thane

The deceased, identified as Shadab Sheikh, and five others had set out on three motorcycles to visit Haji Malang nearby, and at around 1:30 am, the group came face to face with five more people, an official said.

Man on motorcycle trip killed by gang of five in Thane
Representational Image

Thane: A 24-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Monday in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district and a hunt was on for five accused, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shadab Sheikh, and five others had set out on three motorcycles to visit Haji Malang nearby, and at around 1:30 am, the group came face to face with five more people, an official said.

"This group of five-hit Sheikh and the motorcyclists. Sheikh died due to stab wounds, the others with him escaped, and so did the five accused, We have registered a murder complaint," he added.

