Man, paralysed, unable to speak for 4 years, cured after taking Covid vaccine

New Delhi: In what comes as a rare impact of the Covid-19 vaccine, a 55-year-old man from Bokaro, who got paralysed and lost his voice in an accident four years ago, said that he was able to move and speak after taking the Covishield vaccine.

According to ANI, the man took the Covidshield dose on January 4.

Dularchand Munda from Salgadih village in Bokaro said on Friday, "Glad to have taken this vaccine. I can move my legs after taking the vaccine on January 4."

Jharkhand | Dularchand from Salgadih village in Bokaro who was bedridden for about 4 years due to paralysis claims to have recovered after taking a Covishield dose. "Glad to have taken this vaccine. Ther is movement in my legs since taking the vaccine on January 4," he claims pic.twitter.com/6oHuH6kq6s — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

My voice came back and my feet also moved, I stood on my feet and walked after I took the vaccine, said Munda.

Health officials are surprised by this and are analysing the medical history of the patient.

As per Dularchand`s family, after an accident four years ago, he lost his voice and became paralyzed.

Civil surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar said, "Amazed to see this. But it needs to be ascertained by scientists. Had he recovered from a medical condition not more than some days old, it could be understood but recovering suddenly from a 4-year-old medical condition after taking the vaccine is unbelievable.”

“Accurate information and answers will be available in the coming days when the medical world will conduct research on Dularchand Munda`s illness and his recovery", said Albel Kerketta, in charge of Petarwar health centre.

The patient was paralysed for 4 years

According to Dularchand`s family, he underwent treatment after an accident that left him paralysed four years ago. He also lost his ability to speak. But after taking the vaccine, he was able to move and speak.

Dr Albel Kerketta, medical in-charge of Petarwar Community Health Center, said that the vaccine was given by the Anganwadi centre’s worker on January 4 to Dularchand and his family.

From January 5, Dularchand`s lifeless body started to move. Village teacher Raju Munda said the incident is nothing short of a miracle. A

According to him, Dularchand had been under treatment at a cost of Rs 4 lakh which had no outcome. "Then how can the COVID-19 vaccine do wonders?" he asked.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV