Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as Raja Raghuvanshi's friend and visiting his home in Indore while impersonating a railway police officer, according to a report.

The accused, identified as Bajrang Lal, a resident of Rajasthan, visited Raghuvanshi's house on Thursday. He introduced himself as a police station in-charge from Delhi and claimed to be a close friend of Raja, as per the HT report.

Raja Raghuvanshi was reportedly killed in May during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, with investigators alleging that his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, hired contract killers to carry out the murder.

At the time of the incident, Lal was dressed in a uniform with three stars, an RPF badge, and ordinary red shoes. His appearance and behavior raised doubts, prompting Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, to inform her other son, Sachin. When questioned, the accused repeatedly changed his statements and even attempted to leave, as per the HT report.

Lal claimed he had met Raja at Ujjain's Mahakal temple in 2021, but the family refuted this, saying Raja had not traveled during the COVID pandemic.

Officials believe Lal’s intention was to dupe the family. According to an Indian Express report, the Police said that preliminary inquiries indicate that the accused has a pattern of impersonating police officers. Investigators suspect he had studied details of the murder case in advance and was attempting to dupe the family. The accused has now been arrested, and authorities are examining his past criminal record.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The murder was allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was reportedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha. Investigators allege that she conspired to eliminate Raja even before their marriage. As part of the plan, three men were hired to execute the crime. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the attackers finally killed Raja on May 23. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in the Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

