Kolkata horror: Man molests, pushes out female friend from car, runs over another woman who comes for help

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly molested in a car by a friend and then pushed out of the vehicle on Saturday night in Kolkata.

According to the PTI, the accused didn't stop here and ran over another woman who, along with her husband, tried to stop the car upon hearing the screams of the first woman.

The incident happened in the Anandapur area in the eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday night. The woman went out for a ride with a friend who allegedly molested her in the moving car. The 'friend' molested her after she insisted on going home, and kept on driving the vehicle aimlessly, a police official said.

She started screaming and a couple on hearing that tried to stop the vehicle, he said.

The couple was leaving a housing complex in the area when they heard the screams. As they tried to stop the car, the woman was pushed off the speeding vehicle, the officer said. The car then hit another woman, identified as Nilanjana Chatterjee, who along with her husband, tried to stop the vehicle.

"We initially did not get any help from the police when I dialled the emergency number. Ambulances were also not willing to come due to the COVID situation. However, on the second attempt, the Anandapur police station arranged an ambulance, which was brought to the spot by a traffic sergeant," the husband of the woman, who was hit by the car, alleged.

He said that though he wanted to file a separate FIR with charges of attempt to murder, he was told by police that it would be included in the case lodged in connection with the molestation.

Police said that a case has been filed incorporating all the charges.

Chatterjee has been admitted to a nearby private hospital with fractures in her legs. The woman who was allegedly molested was rescued and sent to her home. She told police that she had become friends with the accused a few days back.