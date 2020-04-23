Man refuses to accept essential items from Muslim delivery agent in Maharashtra, police files FIR

At a time when the country is fighting unitedly against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity, it seems that some people have decided to show no respect to human values.

In one such indicent, a man in Maharashtra'sThande district refused to accept delivery of the items he ordered online from a Muslim delivery agent. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 21) when the 32-year-old Muslim delivery agent identified as Barkat Usman Patel went to deliver groceries to the 51-year-old man at his home.

Uman approached the police and said that in his complaint that he was wearing gloves and mask while delivering the essential items but man refused to accept the delivery only because he was Muslim.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused under Section 295 (a) deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feeling or insulting religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Some reports claimed that the police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive patients in India surged to 21, 393 which includes 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured and 681 deaths, as on 8 am Thursday (April 23).