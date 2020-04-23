हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Man refuses to accept essential items from Muslim delivery agent in Maharashtra, police files FIR

At a time when the country is fighting unitedly against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity, it seems that some people have decided to show no respect to human values.

Man refuses to accept essential items from Muslim delivery agent in Maharashtra, police files FIR

At a time when the country is fighting unitedly against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity, it seems that some people have decided to show no respect to human values.

In one such indicent, a man in Maharashtra'sThande district refused to accept delivery of the items he ordered online from a Muslim delivery agent. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 21) when the 32-year-old Muslim delivery agent identified as Barkat Usman Patel went to deliver groceries to the 51-year-old man at his home.

Uman approached the police and said that in his complaint that he was wearing gloves and mask while delivering the essential items but man refused to accept the delivery only because he was Muslim.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused under Section 295 (a) deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feeling or insulting religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Some reports claimed that the police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive patients in India surged to 21, 393 which includes 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured and 681 deaths, as on 8 am Thursday (April 23). 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaMuslim delivery boy MaharashtraMuslim delivery boy Mumbai
Next
Story

Truth is self-evident: Amit Shah on PM Narendra Modi's handling of coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Badi Bahas: Did the tukde-tukde gang instigate riots in Delhi?