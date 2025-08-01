Man Shares ‘Red Flags’ Of Toxic Work Culture With Startup; Vents Anger In Viral Reddit Post

Amid the growing discourse amongst GenZ around toxic work culture, long hours, and employee burnout, a former startup employee took to Reddit to share his personal experience. In a post, he opened up about the harsh realities he faced while working at an Indian startup, ultimately concluding that the experience was simply “not worth it.”

In the post, the Redditor narrated his story and said that he joined an Indian startup last year after being laid off from his previous job. He added that while there were "signs" from the start, he ignored all the "red flags."

"Here’s my story - two decades working with US/European companies taught me what healthy work culture looks like. Last year I ignored every red flag and joined an Indian startup as I had no other options after being laid off," the post began.

"The signs were there from week two- fudged revenue numbers, megalomaniac founders, “always-on” expectations from 11:30am to 2am daily. Classic toxic Indian workplace - gaslighting, nepotism, impossible clients, zero respect," the Reddit user added.

In the post, the former startup employee also added that while he knew he should have left, he did not because the "job market was brutal".

"Every day chipped away at my sanity, ethics, and self-respect. Depression crept in as the founders’ failures made them increasingly abusive to employees," it continued.

The man resigned later without another job lined up; however, within a few weeks, he suffered a "massive" heart attack.

"Within a few weeks: massive heart attack. Two emergency stents. Doctors said 30 minutes more would’ve been fatal," he highlighted.

"Now I’m home - jobless, damaged heart, uncertain future. Was that monthly salary worth permanently destroying my health?," he added in the post.

"To everyone grinding through toxic workplaces “for financial security” - your life is worth more than any paycheck. Your family needs you alive, not rich and dead. We all learn this lesson eventually. I learned it the hard way so you don’t have to," the post concluded.

Netizen's Reaction

Responding to the post by the Reddit user, several other people shared their experiences, and some sympathised with the man and wished him better health.

"Oh this is sad. How many more heart attacks would stop this exploitation! Hope you get the strength to overcome this situation," one comment read.

"I can understand ...I am in the same boat but not me, my husband got 2 heart attacks..3 stents..at the age of 31. He was made to sit at home, I left my job for caregiving its not just in IT but every field. Hes in the hotel industry. Joined back still a stressful job and every visit to the doctor is still a nightmare with new issues," another user commented.

One Reddit user commented that being alive is the "biggest blessing".