Man shows black flags to Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Chapra, says - 'CM responsible for liquor mass deaths'

Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) A youth showed a black flag to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Saran district`s headquarters Chapra on Monday, during the fifth day of his Samadhan Yatra.

The youth was identified as Vipul Chaubey, a native of Gopalganj and currently residing in Chapra town. The police personnel present at the spot immediately overpowered him and took him in custody as soon as he showed a black flag and ran towards the convoy of Nitish Kumar.

The incident occurred at Jogania Kothi in Chapra city at a time when Nitish Kumar was returning to Patna.

Choubey claimed that he was protesting against the frequent hooch tragedies in Bihar, the most recent in Saran district.

"I am not a criminal. I am protesting against the ill-implementation of liquor prohibition law in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is responsible for the mass liquor deaths in Bihar," Chaubey claimed while interacting with local media persons after being nabbed by the police.

Nitish Kumar, on Monday, completed the fifth day of his Samadhan Yatra and this was the first incident when a person openly protested against him.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

