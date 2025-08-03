The man who was slapped by a fellow passenger after experiencing a panic attack mid-flight and subsequently went missing has been found at a railway station in Assam's Barpeta, nearly 800 km from Kolkata, where the flight had landed, and about 400 km from Silchar, his intended destination.

According to the media reports, Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, a 32-year-old resident of Cachar district in Assam, of which Silchar is the headquarters, had boarded a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata and was supposed to take another flight from there to Silchar the next day.

Mr Majumdar was on an IndiGo flight 6E-138 from Mumbai to Silchar when he had a panic attack and was being helped by airhostesses. He was being taken down the aisle when a fellow passenger, Hafijul Rahman, slapped him. In the viral video, Mr Rahman can be seen assaulting Mr Majumdar.

After the flight reached Kolkata, Mr Rahman was detained and handed over to the police, but was released later. Mr Majumdar also left the airport.

On Friday, the shocking incident occurred onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, when a passenger was allegedly assaulted mid-air by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the crew.

Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement strongly condemning the incident, stating that such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew," he said.

"Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights," the statement read further.