Man Throws Rice During Court Hearing In Delhi; Sparks Suspicion Of Black Magic

New Delhi — In a bizarre incident inside a Delhi courtroom, a surgeon was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and fined ₹2,000 after he threw rice on the floor during proceedings, sparking suspicion of black magic among those present.

The unusual incident occurred on August 11 during a hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon. According to reports, the accused, identified as Dr. Chander Vibhas, deliberately scattered rice on the floor of the courtroom. The act alarmed lawyers and staff, who requested the judge to have the grains cleaned immediately, fearing an act of black magic.

Judge Tandon directed the accused to collect the rice and called for a sweeper to clean the premises. Court proceedings were temporarily halted for around 15–20 minutes until the courtroom was cleared, as advocates hesitated to approach the dais while the rice remained.

When questioned, the accused went down on his knees and apologised for his conduct. His counsel, who initially appeared virtually, later sought time to be present in person.

Resuming the hearing later in the day, Judge Tandon remarked that the act not only disrupted judicial proceedings but also undermined the dignity of the court. “The courtroom is a space where justice is sought and delivered, and maintaining its dignity is essential for the rule of law. Such behaviour sends a damaging public message,” the court observed.

The judge noted that under Section 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), courts are empowered to penalise any intentional insult or interruption of proceedings. She also cited the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, stressing the importance of protecting society from such “evil and sinister practices thriving on ignorance.”

Highlighting the shocking nature of the act, Judge Tandon said it was surprising that Vibhas, an educated surgeon from an elite background, had behaved in such an unreasonable manner. Considering his apology and assurance not to repeat the act, the court awarded him a token punishment of imprisonment till the rising of the court along with a fine of ₹2,000.