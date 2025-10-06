Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968658https://zeenews.india.com/india/man-throws-shoe-at-cji-in-supreme-court-says-wont-tolerate-disrespect-of-sanatan-gavai-responds-2968658.html
NewsIndia
CJI BR GAVAI

Man Throws Shoe At CJI In Supreme Court, Says 'Won't Tolerate Disrespect Of Sanatan'; Gavai Responds

A man allegedly attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in court on Monday. The CJI has also responded to the incident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Man Throws Shoe At CJI In Supreme Court, Says 'Won't Tolerate Disrespect Of Sanatan'; Gavai RespondsCJI BR Gavai (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

In a shocking incident, a lawyer allegedly tried to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in court on Monday. The security personnel intervened and escorted the man out and detained. According to media reports, the man threw a shoe at the CJI. 

According to ANI, a lawyer has said that while being escorted out of the courtroom, the man said, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan)”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per reports, CJI Gavai was unfazed by the incident and has said that he does not get distracted by these things. 

Further details about the incident and the accused are awaited.

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh