In a shocking incident, a lawyer allegedly tried to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in court on Monday. The security personnel intervened and escorted the man out and detained. According to media reports, the man threw a shoe at the CJI.

According to ANI, a lawyer has said that while being escorted out of the courtroom, the man said, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan)”.

While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered “Sanatan ka… pic.twitter.com/7JdNWwvEdE — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

As per reports, CJI Gavai was unfazed by the incident and has said that he does not get distracted by these things.

Further details about the incident and the accused are awaited.

(this is a developing story)