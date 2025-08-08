Man Urinating Near Swimmer In Lonavala’s Bushi Dam, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Lonavala, the popular hill station in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri range, is a favourite getaway for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and history buffs. But a recent video from its famous Bushi Dam has left social media disgusted.

In the viral clip, a man can be seen swimming in a stream while, just a few feet away, another man is urinating. Onlookers nearby shout warnings to the swimmer, but he appears baffled and starts getting out of the water.

Sharing the video on the social media platform X, a user wrote in the caption, "Zero civ!c sense!"

He added, "This is the reason why I've stopped going in pools & such streams."

Netizens' Reaction

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many users commenting about the civic sense of people, while some question the cleanliness of public pools.

"I’ve seen nearby public toilet channeled into such ponds or rivers many times. Never trust external water sources however clean it may seem," one social media user wrote below the post.

Should be arrested for this!" another netizen commented.

"Negative civic sense! This does not even qualify to be called zero civic sense," another person added in the comment section.

While X users also questioned the authenticity of the video and said that it could be fake.

Lonavala is a renowned destination for traveling and is known for its greenery, waterfalls, and mist-covered hills. Being part of the Western Ghats and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Lonavala boasts a diverse ecosystem. The forests around the area are home to various plants, including medicinal plants and rare species of trees.