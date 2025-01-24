Man Washes Tea Container Using Water From Train Toilet; Viral Video Irks Internet

A shocking video surfaced on social media in which a man was seen washing a tea container with the jet spray inside the toilet of a train. After the video was shared online, a massive outrage was triggered criticising the man for his actions.

The short clip was shared by a content creator named Ayub on Instagram. The video garnered over 80 million views after it went viral on social media.

In the video, the man was seen standing inside the toilet while holding the tea container. He was spraying water on it with the help of the jet spray. “Train ki chai,” the caption of the clip read.

Watch Video Here

The man’s actions shown in the video did not go down well with users on social media platforms as they heavily criticised him for the scenario that unfolded in the short clip. “Is this a joke?,” a user commented.

“People need to fear God,” a comment read. Another user stated, “I mean come on, you can't even trust and drink tea from a vendor.”

Several users emphasised: “The footage is shot calmly. No fear of repercussions.” Slamming the man seen in the video, many viewers highlighted concerns pertaining to hygiene practices in public transportation.