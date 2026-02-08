Man wearing burqa enters local train's ladies' coach, video goes viral | What happens next?

A video showing a person wearing a burqa inside a ladies' coach of a local train has gone viral on social media, triggering discussion around various issues. The clip, reportedly recorded by a fellow passenger, has been shared on social media platforms, drawing reactions from users online.

In the video, the individual can be seen standing reportedly inside the women-only compartment during a local train journey.

The footage does not clearly establish the person’s identity, intent, or the circumstances under which they entered the coach. Moreover, the person's face was not visible in the clip.

However, the visuals were enough to spark concern among many viewers.

The authenticity and the time of the video footage going viral could not be independently verified.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is widely used and remains busy, with many passengers using local trains daily. Notably, the purpose of a ladies' coach is to provide women with a secure and comfortable commuting space. Any perceived breach of this space tends to draw swift public attention, as seen in the reaction to the viral clip. What drew particular attention in the alleged clip was that the person, reportedly inside the women’s compartment, was wearing a burqa that covered the entire face.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered an FIR after the incident was reported.

The report stated that on Friday afternoon, the passengers in the women's coach became suspicious of the person. Upon questioning, they allegedly found that it was a man.

Some passengers recorded the incident; however, the person reportedly jumped off the train and fled the scene.

As the video continues to be shared, it once again puts the spotlight on the importance of passenger safety in trains.

