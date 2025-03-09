Man Who Stopped BMW To Urinate In Public Apologises In Video, Arrested — WATCH

After the video of a man in Maharashtra’s Pune, who stepped out of his BMW to urinate in public, went viral on social media, the accused, identified as Gaurav Ahuja, released a video apologizing for his actions. He was later arrested by the Pune city police from Karad in Satara district after being on the run.

The incident of "public misconduct" took place at a junction in Yerwada a day ago. Ahuja allegedly urinated in full public view on Saturday morning, and the "public misconduct" allegedly committed under the influence of alcohol was captured on the mobile of a passerby. It sparked outrage among locals after the video of the incident went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the accused sensed trouble and apologized for his act in the video and said he would surrender.

“I am Gaurav Ahuja, living in Pune. I am very ashamed of yesterday’s act, which I did myself. I apologize to all the people of Pune, Maharashtra, and India. And I really apologize to the police department and Shinde Saheb. Please forgive me and give me a chance,” he said in the video.

Man who got Caught Urinating at Traffic Signal in Yerwada Pune Apologizes in Video, he's Now in Police Custody. pic.twitter.com/t2b7oowWcT — HiddenMoney (@furtado_linford) March 9, 2025

Ahuja will be produced before the court later today, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerwada Police Station confirmed. Ahuja and another person were in a BMW car and allegedly stopped at the Yerwada junction in Pune to urinate in public.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav, a video came under the notice of Pune city police in which it can be seen that the driver of the BMW stopped the vehicle midway and proceeded to urinate on the road. When questioned by a passerby, the youth reportedly exposed himself and displayed inappropriate behaviour."

"Taking cognizance of the video, we have registered a case with the Yerwada police under BNS Sections 270, 281, and 285 and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act. We have arrested one of them and are looking for another one who is absconding. Further investigation is on," DCP Jadhav said. Further investigation is underway.