Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kerala mob killing: Seven held for fatally assaulting mentally ill man

Kerala mob killing: Seven held for fatally assaulting mentally ill man

The accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, spotted the man while drinking at a toddy shop.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Kerala mob killing: Seven held for fatally assaulting mentally ill man
Image Credit: ians

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Meenakshi Chaudhary opens up about finding herself on an exhilarating bike trip in Vietnam
2
3
4
5