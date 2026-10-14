/Kerala mob killing: Seven held for fatally assaulting mentally ill man

Police have arrested seven people for allegedly beating a 40-year-old man to death near Moolathara Dam in Kerala’s Palakkad district after he repeatedly slept in the courtyard of a house. The prime accused, Kathiresan, a native of Moolakkadavu, and six others Naveen, Karthik, Sanjay, Prasanth, Manikandan and Suryaprakash were arrested after police examined CCTV footage.