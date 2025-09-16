Mandi Rain: Vehicles Swept Away, Visuals Show Heavy Destruction In Dharampur

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi saw heavy rains during the night, which caused major destruction in Dharampur town. Many vehicles were also reportedly swept away. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun district of Uttarakhand on Monday night, causing the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of lord Hanuman. The temple in Dehradun is one of the city's most prominent shrines.

Watch Mandi Visuals Here:

In the visuals emerging from Mandi, several vehicles, including buses, can be seen destroyed, with some swept away by the force of the water. Shops lining the roadside also appear heavily damaged, indicating the widespread impact of the rain in the area.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Last night, heavy rain lashed the Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. Many vehicles were swept away.



pic.twitter.com/AlJUarMO0H — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury

ANI reported on Monday that Himachal Pradesh's monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming on Sunday that 229 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents and 175 in road accidents.

According to the cumulative loss report issued by the authority, rain-induced fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses. District-wise, Mandi reported 37 rain-related deaths.

Road accident deaths during the same period were also significant, with 24 in Mandi. SDMA noted that slippery conditions, blocked highways, and unstable slopes contributed to the spike in accidents during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in slide-prone areas.

Dehradun Cloudburst

As per ANI, the officials informed that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams.

(with ANI inputs)