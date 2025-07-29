Manhattan Building Shooting: Who Was Shane Tamur? Las Vegas Native, Identified As Gunman In Deadly Midtown NYC Attack

At least four people were killed, including a New York police department officer and several others were injured after a mass shooting broke out in a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening (local time).

According to multiple media reports, Shane Tamura has been identified as the gunman who opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan building in New York City, killing at least four people.

Who is Shane Tamura?

Tamura is reportedly a native of Las Vegas, and according to unconfirmed reports, he is 27 years old. He is a former football player and reportedly holds a concealed carry permit from Nevada. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the skyscraper, authorities confirmed.

A shooting incident took place at 6:30 p.m. in a 44-storey building at 345 Park Avenue, home to prominent companies like Blackstone, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, and the NFL headquarters.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman approaching the building, dressed in sunglasses and carrying a rifle.

According to law enforcement, Tamura entered the premises and began shooting indiscriminately.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch took to X to announce, "At this time, the scene has been contained, and the lone shooter has been neutralised."

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy," the NYPD said in a statement.

The 44-storey building, also home to the Irish consulate general, is owned by Rudin Management, a renowned and longstanding New York real estate company.

(Image: IANS)