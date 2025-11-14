Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Manihari Election Result 2025: INC's Manohar Prasad Singh Defeats JDU's Shambhu Kumar Suman

Manihari Election Result 2025: INC's Manohar Prasad Singh has secured a victory by bagging 114488 votes. Politically, Manihari has long been a Congress stronghold, with Muslim and tribal voters playing a crucial and decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manihari Election Result 2025: INC's Manohar Prasad Singh Defeats JDU's Shambhu Kumar SumanPic Credit: Election Commssion of India

Manihari Election Result 2025: From the Manihari assembly seat, Indian National Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh has secured a victory by bagging 114488 votes. He defeated the nearest Janata Dal (United) rival Shambhu Kumar Suman by a margin of 15071 votes. Manohar Prasad Singh polled 99417 votes.

Manihari is a Scheduled Tribe–reserved assembly constituency, uniquely positioned between the Ganges and Mahananda rivers and sharing borders with West Bengal and Jharkhand. The region frequently struggles with floods, riverbank erosion, and high unemployment.

The constituency also holds cultural value, having served as the shooting location for the iconic film Vandaniya. Politically, Manihari has long been a Congress stronghold, with Muslim and tribal voters playing a crucial and decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.

