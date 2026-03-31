Manipur: 17 cadres held, arms and explosives seized in joint operations across districts

New Delhi: Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-based joint operations across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts over the past week. The operations led to the apprehension of 17 cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 17 weapons, along with explosives and other war-like stores, according to an official release.



On 22 March 2026, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos was launched in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of Bishnupur District. The team apprehended one active cadre of the KYKL. In a separate joint operation on the same day, the Assam Rifles and Special Commandos apprehended one active cadre of the PREPAK (PRO) in the Singjamei area in Imphal West District.



A search of the individual led to the recovery of one mobile phone and a SIM card. Also on the same day, the Assam Rifles conducted an operation in Tengnoupal District and apprehended 10 PREPAK (RA) cadres along the Indo-Myanmar Border.



On 23 Mar 2026, the Indian Army carried out a joint operation in Chana village, Lamlai PS, Imphal East, resulting in the apprehension of one KCP Apunba cadre. One mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered. On the same day, the Assam Rifles and Police Commandos conducted a joint operation in the Sawombung area of Imphal East District. The joint team apprehended one active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), the release noted.



On 25 March 2026, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, successfully recovered one carbine with magazine, two pistols, four pistol magazines, three single-barrel bolt-action rifles, two single-barrel pull-mechanism rifles, and two improvised mortars, along with ammunition comprising cartridges, rounds and pellets from General Area between Tingkhai Khullen and Nepali Khutti in the Kangpokpi District of Manipur.

On 26 Mar 2026, based on credible information, the Indian Army carried out a joint operation in Loilamkot, Churachandpur. During the search, security forces recovered two single-barrelled rifles, three bombs, one IED, two pompies, three grenades and five rounds of ammunition, said the release.



On 27 March 2026, the Assam Rifles launched an operation in Tengnoupal District and apprehended a People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadre. On the same day, the Assam Rifles apprehended one KYKL cadre and one KCP cadre near border pillars 73 and 74 in the Chalson area of Tengnoupal, and a mobile was recovered.

On 28 March 2026, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation in the Yangoubung Village area of Chandel District. The operation resulted in the recovery of six pistols along with six magazines, one single-barrelled rifle, fifteen IEDs and two radio sets.