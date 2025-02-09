Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Nearly 2 Years After Ethnic Violence Began

Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister. He handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

This is developing news, details to follow....