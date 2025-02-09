Advertisement
Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Nearly 2 Years After Ethnic Violence Began

Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister. He handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Nearly 2 Years After Ethnic Violence Began Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

This is developing news, details to follow....

