Manipur: CM Yumnam Khemchand urges peace, restraint after terrorists kill 3 Kuki church leaders in Kangpokpi

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has condemned the 'dastardly terror act of the armed miscreants firing upon a group of civilians' in which three people lost their lives. The Chief Minister promised strict action in the case while urging for peace and restraint. In a statement, Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that terrorism and senseless acts of violence that target innocent civilians and threaten peace and humanity have no room in a civilised society.

The Chief Minister was reacting to the early morning incident when unidentified miscreants ambushed leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association Church today, leaving three persons dead and four others injured. The incident occurred around 10 AM between Kotzin and Kotlen while the church leaders were returning from Churachandpur.

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Following the incident, CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM Losii Dikho and state minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with several MLAs, visited the hospital and inspected the condition of the injured persons.

"I vehemently condemn the dastardly terror act of the armed miscreants firing upon a group of civilians this morning between Kotlen and Kotzim areas in Kangpokpi district which resulted in the death of three innocent civilians and injuring four others. Out of those four injured, three were rushed to Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal for medical treatment. This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the families but for the entire state, as it disrupts our path to peace," said CM Singh.

The Chief Minister further said, "I appeal to all sections of society to uphold peace, show restraint and refrain from emotional responses. Further, I urged people to immediately stop abductions and taking hostages, and intimidation on community lines. This can only aggravate the situation. I assure the people that we will use every resource of the State to bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice."

Manipur Deputy CM Losii Dikho said that such an act is not acceptable and is highly condemnable.

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Sharing details of the event, a police official in Imphal said that unidentified armed cadres opened fire on the two vehicles along Tiger Road in the hilly Kangpokpi district, killing three persons on the spot. Several others sustained injuries in the attack. The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) said that all the victims were Baptist Church leaders belonging to the Kuki community.

In a social media post, the KSO alleged that a Naga armed group ambushed the vehicles along the Kangpokpi -- Churachandpur (Lamka) road while the victims were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the UBC Convention at Lamka. The KSO, however, claimed that four church leaders were killed and several others critically injured in the attack. The organisation demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.