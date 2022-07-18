Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been given the post of Governor of Bengal for the time being. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Governor of West Bengal on Sunday. After that, President Ram Nath Kovind announced the name of Ganesan as the interim Governor.

In addition to performing the duties of Manipur, Ganesan will handle the responsibilities of Bengal for the time being. The President nominated him. A notification was issued from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. It said, "Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from the post of Governor of West Bengal. The President accepted his resignation letter. Manipur Governor La Ganesan will perform the duties of the Governor of West Bengal in addition to his duties from now."

BJP All India President JP Nadda announced the name of West Bengal Governor as their Vice President candidate on Saturday. After that, Dhankhar resigned from the post of Governor of Bengal. He will submit his nomination for the post of Vice President today. According to sources, the governor of a neighboring state may be given the responsibility of the governorship of West Bengal. Ganesan's name was announced as the temporary governor of Bengal after accepting Dhankhar's resignation.