Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: BOSEM Class 10th Compartment Results DECLARED at manresults.nic.in- Direct link here

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has declared the result for the High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination- 2022 on September 27. Visit the official Manipur Examination Result 2022 website at manresults.nic.in to view the results for candidates who took the HSLC compartment exam. The BOSEM Manipur HSLC Scorecard 2022 can be accessed by candidates by entering their roll numbers.

MANIPUR HSLC COMPARTMENT RESULT 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website manresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your BOSEM Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 6371 students registered for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022, and 6269 of those students passed the test, according to the results information provided on the official website. The Class 10th compartment test for the Manipur Board had a 98.40 percent pass rate.