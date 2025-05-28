Manipur MLAs Meet Governor Ajay Bhalla, Call For Formation Of 'Popular' Government

Ten MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the NPP, and one Independent, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding the formation of a 'popular' government in the violence-hit state.

Speaking to mediapersons, Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh said their meeting with the Governor was to discuss the formation of a popular government in Manipur.

"The majority of people want a popular government installed, and that is the reason we came here to meet the Governor. We also discussed other things, like the functioning of the President's rule may not be the same after the formation of a popular government. Primarily and basically, the main point was the formation of a popular government. The response of the Governor was also nice," Singh said.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after BJP leader N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister. Ethnic conflict broke out in the State on May 3, 2023, causing the loss of lives of hundreds of people.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals.

(With ANI input)